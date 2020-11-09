3M Wins Trial Over Ship Worker's Faulty Respirator Claims

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 8:37 PM EST) -- A Washington state jury has cleared 3M of liability in a trial alleging its respirators failed to block asbestos particles and protect a Puget Sound Naval Shipyard worker who developed mesothelioma. The trial, held in person in a convention center in Bellevue, Washington, concerned Larry Roemmich's claims that the company's 8710 respirator mask failed to protect him from the lung disease he now suffers from. The jury said 3M did not supply respirators that weren't "reasonably safe as designed" and that weren't "reasonably safe because adequate warnings or instructions were not provided." The jury found 3M was negligent but its negligence...

