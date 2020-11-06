NY's Cuomo Looks To Try Again On Pot After NJ's Legalization

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 6:46 PM EST) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he wants to try again to legalize and tax recreational cannabis after New Jersey voters approved a similar measure at the ballot on Election Day. Cuomo, a Democrat, said in a radio interview on WAMC that the question of whether to legalize and tax recreational cannabis was about money and the distribution of power, but said he supports the policy. The issue will be particularly salient because of the state's budget pressures caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Cuomo said, and could make the conversations surrounding the policy easier. "It always comes down to money and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS