6th Circ. Affirms Dismissal Of $56.5M Detroit Tax Fund Fight

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 7:05 PM EST) -- Two Detroit-area taxpayers lost their challenge to stop the use of $56.5 million in public school tax funds for a sports arena when the Sixth Circuit ruled they lacked standing to bring the case. Robert Davis and D. Etta Wilcoxon could not show that they were personally harmed by a decision for the tax dollars to be spent to modify Detroit's Little Caesars Arena for the NBA's Detroit Pistons, the Sixth Circuit ruled Friday, affirming a lower court decision. In addition, Davis could not show that the Detroit School Board violated his equal protection rights when it refused to give him...

