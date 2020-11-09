Terminix Hit With Class Action Over Worker Data Breach

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 7:45 PM EST) -- Terminix Global Holdings Inc.'s September data breach exposed the personal information of more than 14,000 of its current and former workers thanks to the negligent disregard of Federal Trade Commission guidelines, a former Terminix worker said in a Tennessee federal court putative class action complaint. Terminix's attempt to remedy the damages caused by the email phishing scam — by offering those impacted 24 months of free identity theft protection services — is inadequate, Jeffrey Hovell said in his complaint Friday. "It fails to provide for the fact that victims of data breaches and other unauthorized disclosures commonly face multiple years of...

