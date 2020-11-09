Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Terminix Hit With Class Action Over Worker Data Breach

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 7:45 PM EST) -- Terminix Global Holdings Inc.'s September data breach exposed the personal information of more than 14,000 of its current and former workers thanks to the negligent disregard of Federal Trade Commission guidelines, a former Terminix worker said in a Tennessee federal court putative class action complaint.

Terminix's attempt to remedy the damages caused by the email phishing scam — by offering those impacted 24 months of free identity theft protection services — is inadequate, Jeffrey Hovell said in his complaint Friday.

"It fails to provide for the fact that victims of data breaches and other unauthorized disclosures commonly face multiple years of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!