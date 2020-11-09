CNN Pushes To Toss Dershowitz's $300M Defamation Suit

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 5:30 PM EST) -- CNN pushed for the dismissal on Friday of attorney Alan Dershowitz's $300 million defamation lawsuit, arguing that its reporting and commentary on statements he made to Congress while defending President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial are protected speech. CNN told a Florida federal court that Dershowitz's disagreement with the network about the meaning of what he said on the floor of the U.S. Senate — which CNN added was aired without doctoring or changing anything — is "just the type of political debate involving matters of profound national importance" that is protected by the First Amendment and is not grounds for...

