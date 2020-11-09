Big Lots Says Calif. Pay Claims Need To Stay In Federal Court

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- Big Lots has asked a California federal judge to reconsider moving a former wage and hour class action to a state court after only a single Private Attorneys General Act claim remained in the suit, arguing that there are still individual workers asserting pay claims. The Ohio-based retailer's Friday motion asked U.S. District Judge Todd Robinson to reconsider sending the case back to California state court after a class dismissal left only a claim under PAGA. Big Lots said the decision stems from a misunderstanding over what claims were still being pursued, and the federal court may still have to hear...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS