FAMU Must Go To Trial In Law Student's Sex Assault Suit

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 10:11 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge declined Monday to grant Florida A&M University a quick win in a former law student's suit accusing the school of ignoring her sexual harassment and assault allegations against an admissions officer, saying the Title IX claim should go to a jury. After hearing from the parties via videoconference, U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. said he would not grant the request for summary judgment by FAMU's board of trustees because there is still a genuine issue of fact as to whether the university acted with deliberate indifference to the unnamed plaintiff's allegations. But the judge said...

