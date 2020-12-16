Construction Group Of The Year: King & Spalding

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 3:41 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP tackled major deals including a $20 billion gas project in Mozambique, while taking on legal fights with a powerful team of construction and arbitration lawyers, making it a Law360 2020 Construction Group Of The Year. The firm has advised Anadarko for almost a decade on what its construction group describes as the largest sanctioned oil and gas project ever in sub-Saharan Africa. That has included not only all aspects of engineering, procurement and construction of the onshore liquefied natural gas development, but also the onshore pipeline infrastructure and projects such as worker housing and even an airstrip....

