Chicago Record Co. Wants House Music Duo IP Suit Trimmed

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 11:30 PM EST) -- Trax Records, a record label specializing in Chicago's 1980s house music, urged an Illinois federal judge over the weekend to toss the majority of a copyright infringement suit brought by two prominent artists in the genre who say the company exploited them and other popular house musicians. Trax asserts that all but one of the claims in the suit brought by musicians Larry Heard, known professionally as Mr. Fingers, and Robert Owen, both members of the Chicago house group Fingers Inc., should be tossed, saying the duo's request for copyright invalidity is based on a misunderstanding of the legal effect of...

