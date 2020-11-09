Latham Guides Extra Space's $300M Investment In Jernigan

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 4:38 PM EST) -- Extra Space Storage, led by Latham & Watkins, will pour $300 million into fellow real estate investment trust Jernigan Capital, Salt Lake City-based Extra Space said Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc.'s investment comes in tandem with Jernigan Capital Inc.'s sale to global investment firm NexPoint Advisors LP, a matter Jernigan stockholders approved on Oct. 26. That sale closed on Nov. 6. "Our $300 million preferred equity investment in the acquisition of Jernigan Capital is another example of innovative capital investment in the storage sector, with attractive returns for our shareholders and an appropriate risk profile," Joe Margolis, CEO of Extra Space Storage,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS