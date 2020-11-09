9th Circ. Told Ore. Hydro Project Violates Water Quality Limits

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 4:11 PM EST) -- An environmental group told the Ninth Circuit that the owners of a hydroelectric project in Oregon are violating Clean Water Act requirements, arguing water quality limits must be met and that the lower court was wrong to decide those limits were flexible. The Deschutes River Alliance said Friday that while it was true a range of goals had to be balanced in the operation of the Pelton Round Butte Hydroelectric Project, the lower court was wrong to assume there was so much flexibility as to allow water quality limits to be repeatedly exceeded. The environmental group said the lower court erred...

