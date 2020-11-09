Former SDNY Chief Counsel Returns To Arnold & Porter

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 4:14 PM EST) -- The former chief counsel to the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York is returning to Arnold & Porter as a partner and joining its white collar and defense investigations practice. Craig Stewart, who spent more than 20 years with Arnold & Porter before his appointment to the SDNY in 2019, rejoins the firm as it prepares for a considerable uptick in government enforcement, according to Monday's announcement. "Craig is returning at a time when we see strong demand for his expertise in investigations and enforcement, scrutiny of COVID-related government programs, and new enforcement priorities," Arnold & Porter Chairman...

