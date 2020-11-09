Gaps In Proposal Cost Leidos $25M Army Intel Services Order

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 5:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Army was within its rights to deny Leidos Inc. a task order worth over $25 million for failing to include a subcontractor's cost information despite clear instructions to do so, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The federal watchdog dismissed a pair of claims from the Reston, Virginia-based information technology firm in a decision released Friday. Leidos cried foul after the Army knocked it out of the running for the lucrative intelligence support services order, but the GAO determined that neither of the company's arguments — that adequate subcontractor pricing information was included in the proposal and that the Army failed to...

