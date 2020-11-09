DOD Says Major Weapons Programs Will Cost $2T

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 8:17 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense announced that it now expects acquisition costs for its current major weapons programs to total $2.02 trillion across their lifetimes, roughly equal to its most recent previous estimate. There were 86 major defense acquisition programs, or MDAPs, ongoing at the end of 2019, which are expected to cost just more than $2.02 trillion in total acquisition costs, the DOD said in its annual summary of selected acquisition reports, or SARs, released Friday. "SARs summarize the latest estimates of cost, schedule and performance status," the department said. That estimate is down slightly from the $2.023 trillion in...

