Pioneer Asks Texas Justices To Bar Discovery Of OSHA Docs

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 4:13 PM EST) -- Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc. has asked the Texas Supreme Court to shield it from a discovery order requiring it to hand over communications it had with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration regarding a well site explosion that killed two men. Pioneer is fighting two lower court rulings that the families of Anthony Lara and Noel Olivas Jr. are entitled to the discovery of communications the company had with government entities including OSHA. In a petition for writ of mandamus filed with the state's high court Friday, Pioneer argued the "time and scope" of the discovery the lower courts have...

