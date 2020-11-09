Simpson Thacher Steers CBRE-Linked SPAC's $400M IPO

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 9:16 PM EST) -- A blank-check company backed by real estate heavyweight CBRE filed on Monday to raise up to $400 million in an initial public offering, with guidance from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. The company, CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., said it plans to sell 40 million securities for $10 apiece. The securities, which it calls SAIL securities, consist of one share of Class A common stock and one-fifth of one warrant, the Texas-headquartered company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Each whole warrant allows the holder to buy one share of Class A common stock for $11, and...

