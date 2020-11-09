3 Firms Steer Asset Manager's $2.7B Liquid Storage Co. Buy

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 3:13 PM EST) -- Energy and power-focused asset manager Riverstone on Monday unveiled plans to purchase liquid storage company International-Matex Tank Terminals from Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. for roughly $2.7 billion in cash and assumed debt, in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins, White & Case and Sullivan & Cromwell. Riverstone Holdings LLC, working with Latham & Watkins LLP, said it was adding the New Orleans-based business to its portfolio. The transaction comes as White & Case LLP-led Macquarie booked high net losses in the third quarter, according to its financial statements, as the coronavirus pandemic has battered the energy sector. "Riverstone has a long-standing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS