Fed. Circ. Says WDTX Judge Erred, Sends Apple Case To Calif.

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 9:52 PM EST) -- A sharply split Federal Circuit panel on Monday ordered Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright to transfer Uniloc's patent infringement suit against Apple to the Northern District of California, while the dissenting judge warned that the decision will encourage "ad hominem attacks on esteemed jurists." The 2-1 majority determined that Judge Albright erred legally and abused his discretion in his decision denying Apple's motion to transfer the suit. Among other factors, the majority held that Judge Albright wrongly reasoned that he should keep the case because he had already taken "significant steps" in working on it, noting that those steps...

