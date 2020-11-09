Ex-Nicaraguan President Blocked From Entering US

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 4:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of State on Monday blocked former Nicaraguan President Arnoldo Alemán from entering the U.S. over his involvement in "significant corruption" during his time in office. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo explained that Alemán was hit with the immigration sanction based on the millions of dollars of public funds he misappropriated for personal use while installed as president from 1997 to 2002. "While this designation is based on acts during his time in office, Alemán's corruption continues to reverberate in Nicaragua," Pompeo said. The immigration bar also applies to members of Alemán's immediate family — María Fernanda Flores Lanzas,...

