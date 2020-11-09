Carter Page Files New Damages Claims Over FBI Surveillance

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 11:18 PM EST) -- Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page has lodged new administrative claims seeking damages for the FBI's contentious surveillance of him, the government disclosed to the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in a recent filing. Page filed his claims under the Federal Tort Claims Act and Patriot Act, taking issue with the evidence the FBI used to obtain surveillance and search warrants through the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a filing released Friday. The new claims add to previous allegations of Freedom of Information Act and Privacy Act violations, according to the government. The DOJ said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS