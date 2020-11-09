Iran Officials Call US Sanctions 'Illegal' And 'Illogical'

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- Top officials within Iran's Ministry of Petroleum declared Saturday they would not be hampered by new U.S. sanctions that went into effect in late October, touting developments they say have increased the country's oil exports. In a column published Saturday in the latest issue of Iran Petroleum, the ministry's monthly magazine, Kasra Nouri, director general for public relations, praised the resilience of Iran's oil sector in the face of sanctions imposed by the U.S. Department of the Treasury that he called "the toughest ever in history." "The country does not let illegal and illogical political pressure from the US threaten national...

