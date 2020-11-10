IHS Proposes Rule To Improve Buy Indian Act Implementation

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 6:31 PM EST) -- The Indian Health Service has proposed regulations intended to boost the number of procurement contracts it awards to Native American-owned and controlled businesses, according to the agency and a notice published Tuesday in the federal register. IHS aims to create a uniform process for implementing the Buy Indian Act, a 1910 law that authorized IHS and the Bureau of Indian Affairs to set aside contracts for qualifying businesses with Native American, tribal or Alaska Native ownership of at least 51%, according to Monday's notice. The proposed regulations would modify subpart 326.6 of the Health and Human Services Acquisition Regulations. "The Buy Indian...

