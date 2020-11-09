Sugar Cereal Suit Won't Get Split Trial For Each Class

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday denied a bid by Post Foods LLC to split a false advertising class action over the nutritional value of its cereals into five separate trials, saying while the case is complex, that does not require splitting it as Post suggests. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick told the food maker that the suit championed by Debbie Krommenhock would in fact be better suited to a single trial, so that the numerous experts involved only have to testify once regarding the technical aspects of the case. "I have held jury trials in far more complex cases,...

