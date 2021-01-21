Biden To Keep Christopher Wray As FBI Director

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 12:15 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden will keep Trump-appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray in his post, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday, signaling a return to nonpartisan norms at the law enforcement agency. FBI Director Christopher Wray, shown here in September 2020, will remain in his position, an administration source confirmed Thursday. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/Pool) When asked about Wray at a press briefing on Wednesday, Psaki said she hadn't yet spoken to Biden on the matter, prompting speculation about the position. "I caused an unintentional ripple yesterday so wanted to state very clearly President Biden intends...

