9th Circ. Backs SF In Cabbies' Airport Rules Challenge

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit said Monday that San Francisco taxi drivers couldn't show that newly imposed limits on airport pickups shut out longtime medallion holders, saying there was a legitimate state purpose behind the regulations, but that the drivers may have a shot at repleading their state law claims. A three-judge panel affirmed U.S. District Judge William Alsup's June 2019 decision granting judgment on the pleadings to San Francisco transportation authorities in a lawsuit challenging new limits on which medallion holders — taxi permits or license holders — would get greater access to pick up fares at San Francisco International Airport. The San Francisco...

