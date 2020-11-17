Nigeria Adds Negligence Claims To $875M JPMorgan Suit

Law360, London (November 17, 2020, 7:50 PM GMT) -- Nigeria has bolstered its $875 million London lawsuit against JPMorgan with new allegations the bank was "grossly negligent" when it purportedly ignored red flags and transferred state funds to its former oil minister, a convicted fraudster. Despite being aware of potential corruption, banking officials transferred funds to a company controlled by Dan Etete, a convicted money launderer and former oil minister, lawyers for the Federal Republic of Nigeria said. In a Nov. 6 update to the High Court lawsuit, lawyers for the Nigerian government said JPMorgan Chase NA bankers cleared the payments without understanding Etete's interest in the funds, and without...

