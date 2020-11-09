Grocer Secures Defense Coverage In Opioid Injury Suits

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 10:26 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday ruled that a pair of excess insurers must fund grocery store chain Giant Eagle Inc.'s defense of several underlying suits alleging its pharmacies contributed to the opioid epidemic, finding that the suits are seeking potentially covered bodily injury damages. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville granted partial summary judgment to Giant Eagle, concluding that excess carriers XL Specialty Insurance Co. and American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co., or AGLIC, must defend the company in four underlying suits, which have all been transferred to the opioid multidistrict litigation pending in Ohio federal court. Two of the...

