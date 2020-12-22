Government Contracts Group Of The Year: Wiley

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 3:59 PM EST) -- Wiley Rein LLP shepherded Supreme Foodservice through a $10.6 billion dispute with the Defense Logistics Agency, defeating most of the military's claims in the highest-value matter ever heard before the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals and securing the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Government Contracts Groups of the Year. In May, the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals upheld multiple claims from Swiss logistics company Supreme Foodservice GmbH stemming from its 2005 contract to supply food to U.S. military bases in Afghanistan. The board also denied the DLA's bid to claw back all the money it had paid Supreme —...

