Duke Energy Fights To Toss Proposed ERISA Class Action

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 6:46 PM EST) -- Duke Energy Corp. is hoping to ax claims that its 401(k) plan paid too much for services, urging a North Carolina federal judge to toss a proposed ERISA class action on the grounds that the allegations lacked specificity. Michael Johnson's proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action complaint didn't identify deficiencies in the Duke Energy plan caretakers' decision-making process, the company and its benefits committee argued in a Monday memorandum supporting their motion to dismiss. "The complaint does not identify anything specific about the committee's fiduciary decision-making process that supposedly deviated from industry standards," the Duke Energy defendants wrote in their memorandum....

