Real Estate Group Of The Year: DLA Piper

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 4:14 PM EST) -- DLA Piper's real estate practice group helped Ventas buy a $1 billion life science portfolio, aided a Canadian pension fund in closing a $972 million construction loan for a Google building in New York City, and is advising on the construction above Boston's South Station, earning the group a spot among Law360's Real Estate Practice Groups of the Year. The group boasts about 200 real estate lawyers in the U.S. and about 500 globally, which partner John L. Sullivan highlighted as a distinguishing feature compared to many other large firms. "In the U.S., 200 real estate lawyers makes us one of...

