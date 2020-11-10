9th Circ. Backs UnitedHealth's Mental Health Coverage Denial

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 5:29 PM EST) -- UnitedHealthcare's denial of coverage for out-of-state residential treatment for anorexia nervosa didn't violate California or federal laws requiring coverage for mental health conditions to be equal to coverage for other conditions, a Ninth Circuit panel said Monday, finding the insurance behemoth need not accommodate claimants' preferences. The Ninth Circuit panel said in a published opinion that California resident Suzanne Stone chose to send her daughter to a Colorado treatment center even though the health insurer had informed her that her plan did not cover out-of-state nonemergency care, and even though there was an alternative residential treatment center in California that would have...

