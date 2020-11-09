UK Antitrust 'In Catch-Up Mode'

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- The head of the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority continued to argue Monday that antitrust enforcement is in dire need of updates, including more direct regulation rather than a case-by-case approach that he said permitted technology deals that should not have gone through. Andrea Coscelli, the authority's CEO, said in a webcast interview with the American Bar Association that five years ago UK officials would have been "more confident about the contribution of antirust." Now, however, the empirical evidence demonstrates a need for more predictive "ex ante" rules, Coscelli said, arguing that with the pace of tech platform expansion, "somehow we...

