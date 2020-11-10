NJ Says It Didn't Give Up Immunity In Judge's ADA Suit

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 4:24 PM EST) -- The state of New Jersey is continuing to press a federal court to throw out a state judge's Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuit, rebutting her argument that it waived its 11th Amendment immunity to such claims by accepting federal funding. In a Monday brief in support of a motion to dismiss, attorneys for the state also argued that Superior Court Judge Deborah Gross-Quatrone failed to exhaust her administrative remedies after she was denied a medical-related pension in June. Judge Gross-Quatrone has argued in her suit that Judge Glenn A. Grant denied her due process when he told her that her pension...

