USPTO Says Interested Party Rulings Aren't 'Shenanigans'

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has gone to the Federal Circuit to hit back at accusations that the agency engaged in "shenanigans" by initiating review of a mobile website patent challenged by RPX Corp. without requiring Google to be named as an interested party in the review. In an intervenor brief filed Monday, the USPTO said that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board properly refused to require RPX to name Google — a member of the patent advisory group — as a real party in interest in the board's inter partes review of Publishing Technologies LLC's patent, which the board...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS