Amazon Faces EU Antitrust Charges Of Abusing 'Dual' Roles

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 10:25 AM EST) -- The European Commission on Tuesday accused Amazon of breaking the European Union's antitrust rules by "distorting" competition in online markets, setting up a legal clash between the megaretailer and the bloc's competition enforcers. The EU regulator is taking on Amazon's "dual role" as both provider of an online marketplace for independent sellers and a platform for its own retail sales. Mainly the commission's antitrust arm said it "takes issue with Amazon systematically relying on nonpublic business data of independent sellers who sell on its marketplace, to the benefit of Amazon's own retail business, which directly competes with those third-party sellers."...

