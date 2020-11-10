Fund Fights Blame For $10M 'Fake' Painting In Sotheby's Row

Law360, London (November 10, 2020, 4:31 PM GMT) -- An investment company urged a London appeals court on Tuesday to overturn a ruling that holds it equally liable with a British art dealer for an allegedly fake painting, arguing that it was not in a partnership for the $10.75 million sale by Sotheby's. James Collins QC, counsel for Fairlight Art Ventures LLP, said the High Court had erred when it found his client had entered into a statutory partnership with fine art dealership Mark Weiss Ltd. and its owner. That decision put Fairlight partially on the hook for the money the auction house paid out to reimburse the buyer of a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS