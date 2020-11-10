Alliant Says Customer's Amended Overdraft Suit Still Fails

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 9:29 PM EST) -- Alliant Credit Union urged an Illinois federal judge to permanently toss a member's second shot at accusing the credit union of charging improper insufficient funds fees, arguing her amended complaint merely presents the same failed theories "in a slightly different wrapper." Alliant argued Monday that member Alicia Page's claims against the company should be dismissed with prejudice because she ignored U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman's message that she needed to change her legal theories if she wanted to lob a viable claim against it under the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act. Even if Judge Coleman looked past...

