NJ Justices Challenge Ethics Behind Atty Keyword Search

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 7:19 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court cast doubt Tuesday on an ethics panel's opinion that attorneys could pay to influence internet search results in order to display their firm websites when competing lawyers' names are searched, saying the maneuver could disadvantage the competitors. During a Zoom hearing on bar associations' challenge to the June 2019 decision from the state's Advisory Committee on Professional Ethics, the justices indicated that they may call for a deeper investigation of the practice, which involves attorneys buying a competitor's name as a keyword as a means of getting their own firms into the search results. Justice Barry...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS