5 Firms Guide 2 Blank-Check Cos.' $390M Offerings

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 10:13 PM EST) -- Two blank-check companies focused on real estate technology and the health care industry raised a total of $390 million in their initial public offerings this week, marking the latest entries to the field of such entities in a pair of offerings guided by five law firms. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. and Edoc Acquisition Corp. said in separate statements Monday they've priced their IPOs at $300 million and $90 million, respectively. TS Innovation, sponsored by an affiliate of real estate firm Tishman Speyer, said it's selling 30 million units at $10 each, while North America and Asia-Pacific health care-oriented Edoc said it's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS