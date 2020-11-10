Fuel Pit Stop Doesn't Break Transport Chain, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 7:07 PM EST) -- Airlines told the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday that federal energy regulators wrongfully disclaimed jurisdiction over claims that a Kinder Morgan unit is overcharging customers by millions of dollars for jet fuel by determining the fuel isn't moved interstate due to a stop in Tampa, Florida, before ending up at Orlando International Airport. Matthew Field of Venable LLP, representing American Airlines Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., Southwest Airlines and other companies, argued that the court should vacate the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's determination that a Kinder Morgan Inc.-owned pipeline doesn't need federal approval to transport jet fuel to the Orlando airport....

