Mariano's Supermarket Managers Win Cert. On OT Claims

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- Current and former supermarket meat and bakery managers who say the grocery chain Mariano's falsely claimed they were exempt from overtime pay can move forward with their lawsuit as a class after an Illinois federal court granted certification. U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland said Monday that the current and former meat and bakery managers at Roundy's Illinois LLC, which does business as Mariano's and is owned by Roundy's Supermarkets Inc., a subsidiary of Kroger Co., had shown enough indication that the supermarket had potentially violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and Illinois wage law by misclassifying them as exempt from...

