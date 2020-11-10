DLA Piper Fights Maxell's DQ Bid In Apple Patent Dispute

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 9:36 PM EST) -- DLA Piper says that it should not be barred from defending Apple in a trial next month over Maxell's patent infringement allegations, arguing that the law firm received no privileged information from a DLA Piper attorney who previously worked for a firm that is representing Maxell. On Monday, DLA Piper shot back at a bid from Maxell — which is represented by Mayer Brown LLP in the suit — to disqualify DLA Piper from representing Apple in the Texas federal case. While Maxell said that former Mayer Brown attorney Justin Park brought privileged documents with him when he moved to DLA Piper,...

