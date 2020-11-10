NLRB Says Paving Co. Erred In Shifting Union Members' Work

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 5:35 PM EST) -- A New York City paving company violated federal labor law by shifting work traditionally done by members of a Utility Workers Union local to members of a different union without bargaining, the National Labor Relations Board has ruled, saying new requirements in a subcontract the company holds did not excuse the unilateral change. In a unanimous decision issued Monday, the three-member NLRB panel upheld an administrative law judge's decision from January that found New York Paving Inc. was wrong to take certain types of paving jobs from members of Construction Council Local 175 and give them to workers represented by Highway Road...

