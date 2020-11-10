Texas PI Firm Accuses Fired Attorney Of Poaching Clients

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 4:33 PM EST) -- A Texas personal injury law firm has filed a suit against an attorney it formerly employed alleging she used its confidential information to poach 50 mass tort litigation clients after being terminated for "poor job performance." Corpus Christi, Texas-based Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP is seeking more than $1 million in damages from former colleague Kimberly L. Beck. The lawsuit was initially filed Nov. 6 in Nueces County, and Beck filed notice of removal Monday, arguing it belonged in federal court because she's now a resident of Ohio, according to court records. Beck's attorney, Michael A. Shaunessy of McGinnis Lochridge LLP, told...

