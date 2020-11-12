Caterpillar Rival Can't Beat ITC Import Ban At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has upheld a U.S. International Trade Commission order barring German machinery manufacturer Wirtgen GmbH from importing certain road construction machines that the commission determined infringe one claim of a patent owned by Caterpillar Inc. In a one-line order issued Tuesday, the appeals panel summarily affirmed the July 3, 2019, ITC ruling without explanation. Wirtgen had argued that the commission should have found that claim 19 of U.S. Patent No. 7,140,693 — the only claim of 12 the ITC found it infringed — is actually invalid in light of prior art and that the ITC wrongly determined that Caterpillar showed...

