Boeing Defeats Southwest Pilot Union's Wage Suit

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 5:20 PM EST) -- A Texas state court judge has tossed a suit alleging Boeing's misrepresentations about its 737 Max jet cost Southwest Airlines pilots tens of millions of dollars in lost wages, agreeing with Boeing that the airline's union can't file claims on behalf of the individual pilots. Dallas County's 160th District Court Judge Aiesha Redmond granted The Boeing Co.'s June plea to jurisdiction on Nov. 6, according to an order made public Tuesday. Boeing had argued the Southwest Airlines Pilot Association couldn't bring fraud, negligence and tortious interference claims on behalf of the pilots under the Texas Business Organizations Code, while SWAPA said the...

