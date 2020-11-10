Asian Cos. Charged For Selling US Electronics To Iranian Co.

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 5:56 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors on Tuesday charged two Asian software and electronic suppliers and their sales agent with unlawfully buying American goods and selling them to an Iranian research center that didn't have a license to obtain the products. The U.S. Department of Justice said that Taiwan resident Chin Hua Huang, 42, used her sales position at Taiwanese DES International Co. Ltd. and Bruneian Soltech Industry Co. Ltd. to purchase an electromechanical device power amplifier and cybersecurity software made by U.S. manufacturers that she then sold to the Iranian company. Huang concealed her actions by removing a "Made in U.S.A." sticker on the...

