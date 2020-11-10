FTC Probes Illumina's $8B Deal For Cancer Detection Biz

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 9:11 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has told Illumina that it wants to look more deeply into the biotech giant's planned $8 billion acquisition of Grail Inc., Illumina said. Illumina Inc. disclosed the FTC's decision to file a second request for information — which effectively marks the opening of an extended antitrust investigation — with the California-based biotech firms in a Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Illumina and Grail announced the megadeal in September, in which Grail, a publicly traded company that Illumina founded in 2016, would be taken over in an agreement in which Cravath Swaine & Moore...

