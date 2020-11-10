Federal Workers Union Asks To Pause Ruling On VA Deal

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 8:58 PM EST) -- A federal government employees' union wants to pause a Federal Labor Relations Authority panel's decision that largely sided with management in a dispute over a Veterans Affairs contract, saying Tuesday that a court should first weigh in on whether the panel is constitutional. The American Federation of Government Employees' National Veterans Affairs Counsel announced in a statement that it filed a motion on Friday asking the FLRA to stay a ruling from the Federal Service Impasses Panel, because the union is awaiting decisions in pending appeals and a live court case that will be relevant to the outcome of the dispute. That includes the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS