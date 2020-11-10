CVS, Rite Aid Say Doctors Also Liable For Prescribing Opioids

Law360 (November 10, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- Pharmacy chains including CVS and Rite Aid on Monday swung back at a bid by two Ohio counties to strike the chains' claims against health care workers who wrote opioid prescriptions, saying their arguments rest on "fiction." Lake and Trumbull counties contend that any dispute between the pharmacies and prescribers has nothing to do with their own claims against the pharmacies, the chains said. But in fact those prescribers are the ones who wrote the prescriptions that the counties argue should not have been filled by their employees, Walgreens and others said. "Let there be no doubt: The pharmacy defendants disagree...

